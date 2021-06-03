‘Yard of the Month’ grows in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A new program in the Town of New Haven will recognize those who take pride in the upkeep and beauty of their property.

Three “Yard of the Month” winners will be chosen next week for the month of June, and will continue in July and August, according to town office workers Kelly Gilland, Teresa Gibbs, and Shelby Duncan.

The women recently approached the council and were given permission to begin the yard of the month event. The town will be sectioned into three areas, with one winner coming from each area. Sections will include from the Church of God uptown to Cedar Street; the Church of God downtown to the park; and the Fifth Street/Seventh Street/Haven Heights area.

Winners will have signs placed in their yards, as well as a flower donated by Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc. With permission, photos will then be placed on the town’s Facebook page. Winners will keep their signs, and once a property owner wins, he will not be eligible to win again.

Gibbs said a lot of projects are ongoing in the town, but some of them are not necessarily visible to residents. The women said they wanted to start something so townspeople who maintain their properties will know they are appreciated.

Judges will be looking for lawns that are well manicured, flowers and/or flower beds, decorated porches and more. Judging will take place on the first Monday of each month.

Gilland said similar programs are being planned for the fall and at Christmas. For more information, call the town hall at 304-882-3203.

Town of New Haven office workers Shelby Duncan, Kelly Gilland, and Teresa Gibbs, from left, are pictured with the signs that will be placed on the properties of Yard of the Month winners. The new program will begin Monday for June, and continue during the months of July and August. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.4-Yards.jpg Town of New Haven office workers Shelby Duncan, Kelly Gilland, and Teresa Gibbs, from left, are pictured with the signs that will be placed on the properties of Yard of the Month winners. The new program will begin Monday for June, and continue during the months of July and August. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

