Clubs for quilters continue in Mason Co.

POINT PLEASANT — Quilting groups in Point Pleasant have been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to donate handmade items to local hospitals and organizations.

Member Jackie Mollett said there are two quilting guilds in Point Pleasant — Quilts N Things, which is a day guild, and Quilts N Things II, an evening guild. The original day guild began in January 1989, Mollett said. The evening guild began in September 1997 for women who worked during the day.

“[Quilts N Things II] chooses a project each winter to work on and this year we have made lap, fidget and doll quilts, along with purchasing doll babies to be given to Lakin State Hospital,” Mollett said. In addition to these donations, the evening guild purchased fleece throws and totes for the patients at the DaVita Dialysis Center.

Mollett said in the past, the day guild made Quilts of Valor for veterans or service members and hopes to reestablish their participation in this project. Mollett said the day guild makes quilts for patients at the Ronald McDonald Houses in Charleston and Huntington.

Mollett said the guilds also made tote bags from towels, filled them with toiletries and donated them to the homeless shelter. Currently, members are working on adult-sized bibs for patients at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Typically, both Quilts N Things groups met at the WVU Extension Office in the courthouse annex, however, Mollett said due to the pandemic, they were not allowed to hold their meetings there. Mollett said the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 opened its doors to allow the quilters to meet in one of their rooms. The WVU Extension Office has since reopened, but the guild is limited to the amount of members allowed in attendance at one time.

Members of Quilts N Things meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. The evening guild, Quilts N Things II, meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

For those interested in joining a Point Pleasant quilting guild, contact President Garnet Varian for the evening guild at 304-674-3437 or Rhonda Mullins for the day guild at 740-339-0045. Mollett said experience in quilting is not required, but participants must have a desire to learn about the craft.

