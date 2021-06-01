‘Hot Summer Nights’ welcomes Doeffinger

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series continues this Thursday with Paul James Doeffinger, a well-known singer songwriter from Mason County, W.Va. with a large fan base within the Ohio Valley.

Doeffinger’s performances are a mix of classic country and rock, as well as his well-known originals and he brings to the stage over 45 years musical experience.

According to a news release from the FAC, his mother taught him how to play guitar when he was 13 and his first musical performance was in Wheeling, W.Va., when he was 15. He also performed with a well-known band in the area, Staffhouse Road, as their lead singer.

He mainly does solo work now, but admitted it is challenging, because, “It’s just you and your guitar, and no one else while on stage, which is something you have when playing in bands.” However, he loves the challenge.

Thursday night, the gates at the pavilion on the grounds at the FAC open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. There will be food available along with a cash bar.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit. For a full schedule of the live music performances on the pavilion, each Thursday evening through August, or for any additional information, call the FAC at 740- 446-3834 or visit frenchartcolony.org.

