One dead in car crash

POINT PLEASANT — A male died in a motor vehicle crash on Sandhill Road in Point Pleasant on Monday.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said a male in his mid-30s was deceased on the scene. Miller said the victim was identified by family, but his name is not being released by the sheriff’s office as of Tuesday.

Miller said the crash occurred approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The crash was a single-vehicle, rollover crash with only the driver being involved, Miller said, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, Miller said.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

