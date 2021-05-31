Honoring the last full measure… Memorial Day observances

BEND AREA — As is the tradition for many years, members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven marked Memorial Day with services throughout the Bend Area on Monday.

Larger than normal crowds, including many children, attended the ceremonies that remembered and honored those military personnel who died during service to the United States. The events took place at the Veterans Monuments erected in Clifton, Mason, Hartford and New Haven.

Red, white and blue wreaths were placed at each monument, with a brief observance following. A prayer was read by the chaplain, as well as a gun salute, and the playing of “Taps.” An American Flag was placed at the markers in a solemn remembrance.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May. Originally called Decoration Day, it is a day of remembrance for those who died in military service for the United States.

President Lyndon Johnson officially declared Waterloo, N.Y. as the birthplace of Memorial Day in May 1966. It was celebrated on May 30 until 1971, when the National Holiday Act of 1971 designated the last Monday in May to be Memorial Day.

The first official observance was held May 30, 1868, under proclamation by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, and involved placing flowers on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial Day observances

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

