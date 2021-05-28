6 new COVID-19 cases reported…. Ohio drops health advisory color system

OHIO VALLEY — A total of six new COVID-19 cases were reported as part of updates Friday in Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional COVID-19 cases in Mason County on Friday.

Four additional COVID-19 cases were reported this week as part of Friday’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

No changes were reported in Gallia County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio Public Health Advisory System canceled

On Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced the cancellation, effective immediately, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The statewide alert system launched in July 2020 to assess the degree of COVID-19 spread by county and provide data to help guide individuals, businesses, schools, communities, local governments, and others in their response and actions during the pandemic.

As cases decline and vaccinations increase, this data is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status, according to a statement from the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health will continue to share COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, current trends, key metrics, and vaccination data daily at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The last county map showing the incidence levels was published on May 20, 2021.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,388 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, the same as on Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 50 deaths, 147 hospitalizations, and 2,279 presumed recovered individuals as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,388 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 313 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 400 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 316 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 341 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 302 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Meigs County 1,520 total cases (1,362 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Friday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,480 recovered cases (11 new), and 86 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,520 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 144 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 218 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 185 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 223 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 228 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 214 cases (23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for free by appointment, Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. To make an appointment by internet go to, www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626 for assistance. A schedule for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics is available for review.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,557 doses of Moderna vaccine, 1,809 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 203 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 4,569 vaccines administered.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,037 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than Thursday. Of those, 1,978 are confirmed cases (two additional) and 59 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 344 cases (plus 13 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 329 cases (plus 13 probable cases)

40-49 — 285 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

50-59 — 290 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 259 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.77 on Friday with a 0.75 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 660 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 926), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,100,972 cases. There were 81 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 90) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11). On Friday, 108 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 82.3 on Thursday, down from 90.7 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Friday, a total of 5,267,902 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 45.07 percent of the population. A total of 4,620,850 people, 39.53 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 161,287 cases with 2,792 deaths. There was an increase of 241 cases since Thursday and no new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.25 percent. There are 4,990 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 899,908 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 729,321 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

