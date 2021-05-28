Memorial Run set for this weekend

POMEROY — The 36th annual Meigs County Memorial Day Run will take place on Sunday, with activities an events having begun on Friday evening.

The Memorial Run will return with a full weekend of activities after officially being cancelled in 2020. While the majority of the events did not take place, numerous bikers still took part in the Sunday run in 2020, continuing the tradition.

This Sunday, Southeast Ohio’s largest motorcycle run will leave from the Pomeroy Parking Lot at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The ride travels through Meigs County before returning to Pomeroy.

Throughout the weekend there will be music from Skye Productions and vendors set up on the parking lot. T-shirts will be available for purchase.

On Saturday, a Dice Run will be held, followed by live music from Dragons Eye from 6-10 p.m. on the parking lot. Signups for the Dice Run are from 10 a.m. to noon, with the last bike in at 5 p.m.

All of proceeds go to the annual Christmas shopping for underprivileged kids/teens in Meigs County.

Bikes make their way out Bradbury Road as part of the 2020 Memorial Run. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.29-Memorial-Run-2.jpg Bikes make their way out Bradbury Road as part of the 2020 Memorial Run. File photo