Memorial Day services set across Bend Area

BEND AREA — Fallen military personnel, who died while serving, will be remembered in the Bend Area on Memorial Day.

Members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven will hold services Monday at each veterans monument.

The ceremonies will begin in Clifton at 10 a.m. The Clifton monument is located along Route 62. The group will next move to Mason at 10:15 a.m., where the monument is located on Second Street on the Mason Senior Citizen Center grounds.

The third stop will be at Hartford at 10:30 a.m. This monument is on Route 62 near the Hartford Post Office. The last service will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the monument in New Haven on Fifth Street, next to the fire station.

Included in each brief service is the placing of a wreath, as well as blocks of red, white and blue carnations on the monument. Prayer and a tribute to the fallen are read, before a gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May. Originally called Decoration Day, it is a day of remembrance for those who died in military service for the United States.

President Lyndon Johnson officially declared Waterloo, N.Y. as the birthplace of Memorial Day in May 1966. It was celebrated on May 30 until 1971, when the National Holiday Act of 1971 designated the last Monday in May to be Memorial Day.

The first official observance was held May 30, 1868, under proclamation by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, and involved placing flowers on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@aimmediamidwest.com.

