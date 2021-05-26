Board of Ed updated on summer school

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education discussed summer school plans during the regular business meeting on Tuesday evening.

Curriculum Director Dr. Kenny Bond spoke to the board about the summer school program. Bond said plans changed after the state asked many counties to adjust their proposed plans for many reasons. Mason County Schools will not be conducting the previously proposed summer school program.

Bond said they will now plan for a social-emotional learning program with academics included at every school in the county. Bond said this will help students get used to being together again after more than a year apart for some.

In addition to academics, some of the activities will include arts and crafts, nature walks and habitat study, state history, drama, STEM, STEAM and STREAM activities, science and robotics, physical activities, cooking, gardening, etc. Bond said there are many field trips planned, including to Krodel Park, Tu-Endie-Wei, Columbus Zoo, Blennerhassett Island, Camden Park and possibly COSI.

Bond said sessions are for one and two week periods and “camps” will last up to four days. Details for meals and transportation are being finalized, Bond said. Staff will be paid stipends at their daily rate of pay for the summer program.

Bond said credit recovery classes will still be offered at each high school for core classes.

Registration for the camps will be through the individual schools and Bond said it is “going well.” As of Tuesday, Leon Elementary has created a wait-list for interested students. It is an option to send students to other schools for the summer program if requested.

During the meeting, the board recognized school nurses for their work during the pandemic.

“We couldn’t have done it without you,” Supt. Jack Cullen said.

Board members each spoke of their appreciation of the school nurses. Board member Ashley Cossin said they did “far too much to list” during the pandemic.

Cullen and the board also recognized Kim Burris, Director of Federal Programs, for her work during the pandemic and school year.

The board entered into an executive session to discuss “personnel.”

In his report to the board, Cullen said the state department of education said students should wear masks for the rest of the school year due to not many being vaccinated. Cullen said as of Tuesday evening, students will not have to wear them during the summer school programs.

All board members, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter, were in attendance at the meeting.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.