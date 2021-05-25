New Haven Municipal Pool reopens Saturday… Free admission all season

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool will open Saturday to the public, with many upgrades and improvements.

The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free the entire season.

According to Councilman Roy Dale Grimm, holes along the top edge of the pool have been patched, two sections of pump suction line replaced, and a suction line to the pool bottom replaced. In addition, Grimm said the pump filter has new sand.

Although these improvements are not visible to most of those who will be frequenting the pool, there are several new items that are. The councilman said the entire pool has been acid and pressure washed, and painted a darker blue. A ladder was installed on the 10-foot depth end with hand rails.

On the grounds, electric was installed at the nearby shelter with two exterior ceiling fans. A new push mower was purchased exclusively to be used at the pool.

The portion of the community center used during swim season got upgrades as well. New LED lights line the hallway, with new locks installed on the doors. The restrooms are freshly painted, along with the floor.

Police Chief Dave Hardwick will manage the pool. Lifeguards will include Abbie Lieving, Zachary Roush, Casey Greer, Avery Davis, Lillian Bowles, Alyssa VanMeter, and Ciah Nutter.

The pool can be rented by organizations and individuals. The cost is $35 per hour with a two-hour minimum, or $150 for the entire day. Those renting the pool must pay a $100 refundable deposit. For more information, call the town hall at 304-882-3203.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Many upgrades and improvements to the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool have been made this season, including a new ladder and railing in the 10-foot section, and the pool’s new, darker painted color. The pool will open Saturday at noon to the public, and there will be free admission all season. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.26-Pool-1.jpg Many upgrades and improvements to the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool have been made this season, including a new ladder and railing in the 10-foot section, and the pool’s new, darker painted color. The pool will open Saturday at noon to the public, and there will be free admission all season. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Free admission all season

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.