Mason updates on Clifton Water Project

MASON — With a vow to not raise rates, Mason Mayor Donna Dennis updated council members on the proposed Clifton water upgrade project at their most recent meeting.

Present were Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, and Steve Ohlinger.

The mayor said she met with representatives from Triad Engineering, which will serve as project engineers throughout the entire process. She said due to the smaller size of the upgrade, which will provide new water lines to residents of Clifton, the town will hire an accountant in lieu of going through Region II Planning and Development. The move will save considerable money, she added.

“We are going to work within our means,” said Dennis. “We will not raise rates.”

Although it has yet to be voted on, the council has discussed using anticipated funds from the American Rescue Plan to pay on the project. Stover, who along with Darlene Roach, attended two recent seminars on the rescue plan, said the money must be spent on water, sewer, or broadband projects.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Ohlinger that a portion of Pomeroy Street, near the town park, will be closed on May 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in order for the fire department to test water hoses and other equipment;

Heard a complaint from a resident regarding an open dump on Fourth Street, and was told the person has been written a ticket, did not appear for court, and now has a warrant for arrest;

Agreed to place two stop signs on Fourth Street at the Pomeroy Street intersection;

Approved hiring Aaron Turner as a pre-certified full-time police officer at $10 per hour, with an additional full-time officer yet to be hired;

Tabled the possibility of purchasing fencing and a new sign at the town hall;

Asked Stover to approach Dollar Tree in an effort to adjust town boundaries to include the store into the municipality;

Heard from resident Gary Honaker about the condition of Foster Street;

Changed the Independence Day parade from July 4 to July 3 at noon, with line-up to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church and continue to the fire station; and,

Heard from Stewart that early voting in the municipal election will be held from May 26 through June 5, election training for poll workers was held, and election day is June 8.

The next meeting will be June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

