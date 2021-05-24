7 new COVID-19 cases reported…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — A total of seven additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area over the weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one additional case in Mason County on Monday.

Three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday by the Meigs County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health also reported three additional case in Gallia County over the weekend.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,381 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, three more than on Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 147 hospitalizations, and 2,273 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,381 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 311 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 398 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 315 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 340 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 301 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Meigs County currently has 11 active cases and 1,516 total cases (1,358 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Monday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,469 recovered cases (three new), and 86 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,516 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 144 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 223 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 227 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 214 cases (1 new case, 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for free by appointment, Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. To make an appointment by internet go to, www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626 for assistance. A schedule for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics is available for review.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,543 doses of Moderna vaccine, 1,789 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 195 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 4,527 vaccines administered.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,026 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, one more than Friday. Of those, 1,969 are confirmed cases and 57 are probable cases (one additional). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 342 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 327 cases (plus 13 probable cases (1 new))

40-49 — 283 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 288 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 258 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.00 on Monday with a 1.54 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 566 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,041), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,097,866 cases. There were 88 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 97) and eight new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11). On Monday, zero deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 90.7 on Thursday, down from 119.9 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Monday, a total of 5,179,064 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 44.31 percent of the population. A total of 4,539,891 people, 38.84 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 160,354 cases with 2,775 deaths. There was an increase of 150 cases in 24 hours and three new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.74 percent. There are 5,499 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 879,151 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 720,091 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

