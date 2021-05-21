Commission talks clean-up day, sewer project

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners approved a summer hire and discussed the recent clean-up day during their meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Commissioners approved hiring Dax Harbor as a summer employee for maintenance for the county commission.

Commission President Sam Nibert reported approximately 50 ton of unwanted items were collected last weekend at the Mason County Career Center for the annual clean-up day. Nibert said of that, 35 ton were non-recyclables and 15 ton were recyclable. Nibert called the event a “success” for the county.

During the meeting, the commissioners approved a budget amendment for the Community Development Block Grant for broadband to the county, as a recommendation presented by County Clerk Diana Cromley.

Commissioners approved the proposed sewer plan for the 4-H camp presented by County Administrator John Gerlach. The proposed plan is to update the sewer system at the Mason County 4-H Camp. Nibert said the estimated cost for the upgrade is $47,000.

Commissioner Rick Handley said the commission has announced the scholarship winners from the three area high schools this week. These students are Emma Gibbs from Wahama High School, Chase Poore from Hannan High School and Mitchell Freeman from Point Pleasant High School. Handley said scholarship recipients are selected from recommendations from guidance counselors at each school. These students will be honored and recognized at the next meeting.

The next meeting for the Mason County Commissioners is scheduled for June 10 at 4 p.m.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

