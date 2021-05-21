Honoring ‘the coach’

The City of Point Pleasant recently declared May 16 as Coach Russ Wood Day, which was also his 90th birthday.

A city proclamation read, in part:

“Whereas, the Mayor, City Clerk and City Council of Point Pleasant, West Virginia are aware of the dedication and loyalty of Coach Russ Wood to the City of Point Pleasant;

“Whereas, Coach Wood was born May 16, 1931 and graduated high school in 1950, Coach Wood served the United States Navy Jan. 5, 1951 – Nov. 23, 1954, and then attended WV Tech from 1955-1958, where he played the position of center for their football team;

“Whereas, upon college graduation, Coach Wood began his coaching career and joined the Point Pleasant High School staff in 1967 coaching football, basketball, baseball and teaching history and science until his retirement in 1994;

“Whereas, Coach Wood was a great coach and many Point Pleasant athletes have trained under him;

“….Be it resolved that the City of Point Pleasant hereby pay tribute to this great man and declare May 16, 2021, Coach Russ Wood Day in the City…”