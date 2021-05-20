Burdette named Assistant Coach for Marshall Women’s Basketball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head coach Tony Kemper announced Wednesday that Jenna Burdette will join the Thundering Herd’s women’s basketball program as an assistant coach.

Burdette comes to Huntington after one season as Northern Kentucky’s Director of Basketball Operations.

Prior to her time at NKU, she was an assistant coach for Glenville State for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. During that time, the Pioneers went 56-8, winning back-to-back Mountain East Conference titles, which included a 40-4 mark in league play.

“I am extremely grateful to Coach Kemper for the opportunity to join his staff at Marshall University,” Burdette said. “His passion for the game and for Marshall is contagious and I cannot wait to get started! I look forward to joining the Herd Family!”

During her undergraduate years, Burdette had an outstanding career at the University of Dayton. She played in 120 games, averaging 11.2 points. She was also the 25th Flyer to reach the 1,000-point mark.

As a freshman, she was named to the Atlantic 10’s All-Rookie Team while in her junior season she was tabbed as a second team all-conference selection. Following the regular season, she was honored as the conference’s Tournament MVP.

During her senior season, she averaged 16.2 points per game to go with a team-high 3.9 assists per game. She was an A-10 first team all-conference member while receiving the team’s White Allen MVP Award and was Dayton’s Female RUDY Award winner. All told, Burdette played in three NCAA Tournaments with an Elite 8 appearance in 2015.

At Reedsville Eastern High School, Burdette was a three-time first team All-Ohio selection and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer, en route to 2014 Division IV All-Ohio Co-Player of the Year honors. She was also the Associated Press Division IV Southeastern District Player of the Year for three years.

“We are really excited to add Jenna to our staff,” said Kemper. “She is another young coach with a championship playing and coaching pedigree. Her career at Dayton speaks for itself and those accolades were accomplished in a similar offensive system to ours. She will be a great teacher of the game for our current and future guards. She also has strong ties to this area that will make her a great ambassador for Marshall Athletics.”

Following her graduation from Dayton with a degree in Exercise Science, Burdette played professionally in Poland for one season.

Information provided by Marshall Athletics.

Eastern alum and newly named Marshall University Women’s Baseball assistant coach Jenna Burdette is pictured while playing for the University of Dayton. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_8.12-Burdette.jpg Eastern alum and newly named Marshall University Women’s Baseball assistant coach Jenna Burdette is pictured while playing for the University of Dayton. Courtesy photo

Eastern grad joins Thundering Herd