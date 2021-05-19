New Haven Pool to reopen May 29

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven municipal swimming pool is set to open May 29, it was announced at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Jessica Rickard, and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were councilmen Colton McKinney and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr.

The mayor reported the pool will open as planned, and is presently being filled with water. He gave kudos to the town workers, as well as Councilman Grimm, for the work they have completed on the pool and facility. He added by completing the work in-house, the town saved $8,700.

Benson said the sign at the recreational complex, in honor of the late Robert and Louise Claflin, needs completed around the bottom. It was agreed that decorative rock and landscaping would be added.

Council members approved the purchase of a Steiner Tractor in the amount of $24,200. Serevicz said the cost was originally higher, but a $5,000 trade-in was given for the town’s present 21-year-old Steiner model.

The town’s attachments of a sweeper, cleaner, and front-end loader will fit the new model, which is diesel. It was agreed to pay $5,000 down and finance the remainder. It was told the down payment will come from scrap metal being sold for $2,000, and blowers sold for $7,000. Rickard opposed the purchase.

In other action, the council:

Issued building permits to Carol Davis for a house and garage, Carrie Moon for a fence, and Margie Scheuerman for a building;

Agreed to inform those requesting building permits if their project is in the flood zone;

Decided to request permission from the WV Division of Highways to place a caution sign on Union Campground Road at the intersection of Haven Heights;

Agreed to begin a “Yard of the Month” program for June, July and August;

Will wait until June to determine if a rental cost increase is affecting the number of dumpster rentals, following a report from Rickard;

Agreed to purchase a police cruiser from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $2,000;

Heard a report that six applicants will be interviewed for police officer positions;

Heard from Supervisor Buzzy Duncan that the new water system is pumping five hours per day to supply the town with water, as opposed to the 12 to 16 hours with the old system;

Accepted the resignation of Clyde Weaver from the building commission;

Announced residents can call with addresses of dilapidated properties or junk cars, and the town will contact the owners;

Agreed to purchase two dry bed valves for the wastewater plant at $750 each; and,

Voted to offer to sell a jetter to the Mason County School System, which expressed an earlier interest, with Rickard opposed.

