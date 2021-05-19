FRN discusses food truck, Fishing Rodeo

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met this week to discuss upcoming projects, including the arrival of the Food for Hunger truck, community baby shower and annual Fishing Rodeo.

FRN Director Greg Fowler said the Food for Hunger truck will be at Krodel Park on May 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Baby Pantry organizer Bree Ramey said the community baby shower will be June 10 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Krodel for new and expecting moms. The baby pantry changed days and hours last month and Ramey said the pantry has been very busy since. The pantry is open at Bellemead Church on the first Saturday of the month, and second and third Thursdays.

Fowler said the annual family Fishing Rodeo will be June 12 at Krodel for a family event. June 12 is the free fishing day in West Virginia when fishing licenses are not required.

The Career Connections Mentor Training event will be on June 2 at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant from noon-2 p.m. Ramey said Career Connections is looking for mentors to help with the event.

Prevention Coalition Director Ronie Wheeler said they are starting a Quick Response Team for Mason County, which has a new Facebook page to provide updates.

Ramey said there are now six blessing boxes placed in Mason County. The newest ones are behind the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant and at the Nazarene Church. More boxes will be placed soon, Ramey said.

The next meeting for the Mason County FRN is scheduled for June 15 at 3 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.