Stepping back in time

This past weekend, to commemorate the 1778 Siege of Fort Randolph, a “history walk,” pictured, was offered, allowing visitors to interact with Chief Cornstalk, Captain McKee, Captain Hall, Nonhelema, and Blackfish in person. Fort Randolph will open for the summer beginning May 28 through Sept. 5. The fort will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The fort is located within Krodel Park in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Ed Lowe | Courtesy