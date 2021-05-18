Mason County Tourism Queens… Bonecutter, Roush wear new titles

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Convention & Visitors Bureau recently announced two new representatives who will wear the 2021 Mason County Tourism Queen titles.

According to a news release from contest organizers, Lillian Roush, 6, of New Haven, was crowned the 2021 Little Miss Mason County Tourism Queen. Roush, who attends New Haven Elementary and is currently in kindergarten, is the daughter of Michael and Brandy Roush. Lillian’s activities include playing softball, hip hop dancing, riding four wheelers, drawing, and camping. During her interview, she also talked about her community service which includes participating in a food drive for the New Haven Community Food Bank and also collecting items for the Mason County Homeless Shelter. Lillian was crowned by the 2020 Little Miss Mary Supple.

Kadann Bonecutter was crowned the 2021 Miss Mason County Tourism Queen by Kelsey Price, 2020 Queen. Bonecutter is the 18-year old daughter of Danny and Tonya Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry. In her essay, Kadann wrote about her love for the county and the different leadership roles she has had that would ultimately make her a good selection for the job as Tourism Queen. She also spoke to judges about her plans to make videos for the area to further promote tourism.

On hand at the crowning ceremony were several former Tourism Queens. Those who have held the titles include: 2014, Emily Hussell; 2015 Amanda Baker Fellure; 2016 Destiny Brown Kinnaird; 2017 Leslie Meade; 2018 Kaylee Hartley; 2019 Kenlee Bonecutter; and 2020 Kelsey Price. For the Little Miss title: 2019 Ella Grant; and 2020 Mary Supple.

Delyssa Edwards, organizer and developer of the contest, spoke about the importance of getting youth involved in the county’s tourism and how the Mason County Tourism Queen Contest has helped do just that.

According to the news release, “The Mason County Tourism Queens will now spend the year promoting local and area tourism events. Please follow the Mason County CVB (Tourism) page on Facebook to stay up-to-date with what the newly crowned queens are doing.”

The Mason County Tourism Queen Contest is an essay and interview contest open to Mason County ladies ages 6-9 (Little Miss) and 17-24 (Miss). Winners received a scholarship from Edwards. If you have any questions, contact Edwards at 304-593-8998, or follow the page: Little Miss and Miss Mason County Tourism Queen Contest, on Facebook.

Lillian was selected from a field of contestants during an interview and application process. She will now spend a year promoting tourism events in the area. She also received a $100 cash scholarship during crowning.

Kadann went through an application, essay, and interview process before she emerged from a group of contestants to be named this year’s winner. She will receive a $500 cash scholarship at the conclusion of her reign.

Information for this article provided by Delyssa Edwards.

Lillian Roush, 6, daughter of Michael and Brandy Roush of New Haven, is this year’s Little Miss Mason County Tourism Queen. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.19-Roush.jpg Lillian Roush, 6, daughter of Michael and Brandy Roush of New Haven, is this year’s Little Miss Mason County Tourism Queen. Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy Kadann Bonecutter, 18, daughter of Danny and Tonya Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry, was crowned the 2021 Miss Mason County Tourism Queen. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.19-BOnecutter.jpg Kadann Bonecutter, 18, daughter of Danny and Tonya Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry, was crowned the 2021 Miss Mason County Tourism Queen. Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy

Bonecutter, Roush wear new titles