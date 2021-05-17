Community Baby Shower scheduled for June

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Mason County Community Baby Shower will be held on June 10 for expecting and new moms.

The baby shower will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant.

Bree Ramey, the Mason County Baby Pantry organizer, said the event will be outside at the park’s shelter house to ensure social distancing.

Ramey said the baby shower is for pregnant women and mothers with babies up to 6 months of age. Participants must live in Mason County.

During the community shower, there will be information available for community resources, healthy pregnancy and parenting. Baby items will be available for participants and there will be giveaways.

The event is sponsored by the Mason County baby Pantry and Mason County Family Resource Network, with additional support form Unicare.

To register for the event, participants can find the online registration link on Facebook at “Jassica Mcbp Legg” or at “Mason County Family Resource Network.” For more information, or to register by phone, call Ramey at 740-339-0044.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-8.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.