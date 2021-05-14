‘The Big Blacks Edition’… Point Fire Dept. unveils Engine Four

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Fire Department and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School have even more in common after the unveiling of the department’s new truck.

Engine Four was revealed this week in front of the high school, showing off a custom depiction of the PPJ/SHS Black Knight and the wording “Let’s Go Big Blacks!”

At the public unveiling, Chief Jeremy Bryant spoke about the department’s mission to give back to the community and the connection between the fire department and school. He talked about the many times the department has escorted teams from PPJ/SHS through town for parades and during other monumental achievements.

“With our relationship with Point Pleasant High School and our great pride in Point Pleasant, we decided it would be neat to show support for our school by making this truck ‘The Big Blacks Edition,’” Bryant said.

“What better way to show our support for our Big Blacks than to take our friend, the Point Pleasant High School mascot, the Black Knight, everywhere we go,” Bryant added.

The new truck will replace one that is currently 20 years old and was reportedly beginning to become costly in its repairs. Still, Bryant said the older truck would be put in reserve and the “Big Blacks Edition” would now be on the frontline.

The new 2021 fire engine carries 1,000 gallons of water, with a 1,500 gallon per minute pump.

“Thank you for supporting us by supporting the fire and EMS levy,” Bryant said. “If it wasn’t for that support we wouldn’t be able to do upgrades and keep moving forward. The citizens of Mason County and Point Pleasant deserve a round of applause for supporting us and always being there to support us in all we do.”

Bryant thanked personnel with Farmers Bank, including Mark Groves and Brianna Decker, for their help in securing the loan for the truck and thanked sales representative Chris Fletcher from Heritage Fire Equipment in Columbus, Ohio where the truck was purchased.

Bryant also recognized the department’s firefighters, many of whom were gathered for the unveiling, along with their families this week.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Point Pleasant Fire Department unveil the new Engine Four, also known as “The Big Blacks Edition” featuring a custom depiction of the PPJ/SHS Black Knight and the wording, “Let’s Go Big Blacks!” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.15-Fire-Truck-1.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant Fire Department unveil the new Engine Four, also known as “The Big Blacks Edition” featuring a custom depiction of the PPJ/SHS Black Knight and the wording, “Let’s Go Big Blacks!” Beth Sergent | OVP Members of the Point Pleasant Fire Department in front of the new Engine Four unveiled this week at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.15-FT-2.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant Fire Department in front of the new Engine Four unveiled this week at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Beth Sergent | OVP

Point Fire Dept. unveils Engine Four

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.