Commissioners discuss property conditions

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners approved new hires and discussed property conditions during during their regular meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Commissioners hired Byron Roush for the temporary summer position with the Mason County Commission. Miranda Whittingon was hired as a non-paid, Mason County Reserve Deputy.

Tara Carr was hired for the EMS department and Alexis Lloyd was hired as a 9-1-1 operator at part time.

A resident spoke to the commissioners about private property conditions nearly Glenwood and Apple Grove. The resident said people in the area pay higher taxes after being classified as a “development area.” It was discussed at the meeting that some private property has trash covering much of the property and is visible from the road and neighboring property. The resident also said there are multiple cars sitting on the properties as well.

Commission President Sam Nibert said if he had the exact addresses, he could notify the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) or the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Nibert said the DNR can issue citations for solid waste on property, but not recyclables, though the owner would have to have a permit to store those materials.

The commission stated the department of highways only allows four cars on the property and must be licensed.

During the meeting, Church Lipcomb from the Western Soil Conservation District presented an agreement to the commission for a Soil Conservation Co-op Agreement. The agreement would establish framework and guidelines in the event of flooding in streams. Lipcomb said this would be a working relationship with the county commission and the soil conservation district.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Office of Emergency Services, suggested to the commission that they table the discussion until they have more information and research on the agreement. Zimmerman said the office always deals directly with FEMA in the event of flooding in the county.

Lipcomb said he will set up a meeting for the county with another official from the conservation district.

All county commissioners were present at the meeting, including Nibert, Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle, along with County Clerk Diana Cromley.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at 4 p.m.

