Board of Ed. approves personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items, including personnel matters.

All board members were present during the meeting, including Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Ashley Cossin.

The board approved the placement of Jacob Shull, Marshall University Student, to do field placement in a Mason County School.

The board approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and The Education Alliance (AmeriCorps) to provide Mason County Schools with a mentor to work with the county on student dropout prevention from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022. This will be at no cost to the Board, as AmeriCorps will incur all costs through a grant from The Education Alliance.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved the following items: grant Family Medical Leave for Janice New, Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Richard Johnson, TSS, Central Office, for a Maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave to Allison Pierce, Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; accepted the resignation of Elijah McClanahan, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective July 31, 2021; the transfer of Sarah Allinder, English/LA Teacher, Mason County Career Center, to Careers in Education/Option Pathway Teacher, Mason County Career Center, effective for the 2021/22 school year; the transfer of Jennifer Errett, Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective for the 2021/22 school year. Ms. Errett is transferring from the transfer and subsequent assignment list; the transfer of Kristen Wallbrown, Fourth Grade Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year. Ms. Wallbrown is transferring from the transfer and subsequent assignment list; the employment of Courtney Sayre, Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective for the 2021/22 school year. Ms. Sayre is being employed from the Reduction In Force list; the employment of Madison Stewart, Third Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year. Ms. Stewart is being employed from the Reduction In Force list; the employment of the following as Substitute Teachers, on an as needed basis, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Amanda Grant, Faith Slone, and Alexa Toth; rescind the termination of Kaylee Weaver, First Grade Teacher, Leon Elementary, as the reason for the Reduction in Force no longer exists.

The following service personnel matters were approved by the board: grant Family Medical Leave for Mildred McMunn, Custodian, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; the resignation of Angela Wamsley, Accounts Payable Supervisor, Central Office, effective May 7, 2021; the employment of Tracey Tilka, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, effective May 13, 2021. This position is subject to reduction in force at the conclusion of the 2020/21 school year; the employment of Dan Davis, Substitute Maintenance, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The following extra-curriculuar personnel matters were approved: resignation of John Polcyn, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective April 27, 2021; employment of Debra Powell, Mason County Teacher Lead Virtual School, Secondary, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2020/21 school year, on an as needed basis; employment of Tim Maloney, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Tim Maloney, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year; placement of Amber Marciano, Athletic Assistant, Hannan Jr/Sr High, for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position; employment of Emily Kitchen, Boys Tennis Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Michael Marrero, Jr High Assistant Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Zach Sayre, Jr High Assistant Softball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved Gary Hendricks as the Treasurer for the Mason County Board of Education for the fiscal year of 2022.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,131,421.78.

All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting is set for May 25 at 6 p.m.

