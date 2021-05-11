Next phase of Mason sidewalk project begins

MASON — The next phase of the Mason sidewalk project has begun, it was announced at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Marty Yeager, Steve Ohlinger, Sarah Stover and Becky Pearson. Absent was Councilwoman Sharon Kearns.

Dennis said the project is now under construction, which will make the older portions of the sidewalk system handicap accessible. It came to the attention of the administration, however, that a few of the sidewalk ends that were scheduled to be revamped have been left untouched.

The mayor said the project is being completed with a WV Division of Highways grant, with the town supplying 20 percent of the cost. She said she will call to see why all the sidewalks in the plan are not being included.

Police Chief Colton McKinney told council members about a change in hiring procedures that will take effect July 10. He said the governor signed legislation that will require potential patrolman candidates to undergo both a psychological test, as well as a polygraph test. As he understands, McKinney said the town will be responsible for the cost of the tests.

Also, new hires who have not graduated from the basic police academy will be known as “pre-certified” and not “uncertified” officers. Pre-certified patrolmen will not be allowed to patrol without direct and constant supervision.

Council members gave the chief approval to hire an additional full-time officer as soon as possible.

In other action, the council:

Approved Stover and Darlene Roach to attend two seminars outlining requirements for spending funds from the American Rescue Plan;

Approved a building permit for Brandy Burton for a fence;

Discussed the poor condition of Fruth Lane;

Agreed to have two sections of sidewalk on Foster Street removed;

Heard a report that the mayor will be meeting with Triad Engineering on the Clifton water project;

Released three streets in the town, Glass House Alley, Young Street, and one unnamed street that have not been used in many years;

Heard a report from Supervisor Aaron Woolard that he is having the test bench set up to test meters, that the grit chamber is not working at the wastewater plant, and that the jetter has been repaired; and,

Set the final three meetings of the current administration as May 20, June 3, and June 17, all at 6:30 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-6.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com