Hosting ‘History Walk’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Fort Randolph Committee recently announced the fort will open on Saturday, May 15 to commemorate the 1778 Siege of Fort Randolph.

This year, Deb Cassady, chair of the Fort Randolph Committee, said there will not be a battle reenactment, but a “history walk” instead.

On Saturday, the fort will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for visitors to tour the grounds with their family or small social groups.

“For the walk, areas throughout the fort will be set up so that visitors may “meet” and safely enjoy short presentations by notable historic figures who were present at the siege, such as Captain McKee, fort commander; Captain James Hall, whose men were responsible for the death of Chief Cornstalk; Nonhelema, the Native American who assisted those in the fort, as well as Chief Cornstalk himself,” Cassady said.

During the event, the Trading Post, a gift shop at Fort Randolph, will be open.

Cassady said the “history walk” being offered is closely tied to a video produced last fall in conjunction with the WV Humanities Council with a federal CARES Act grant.

Cassady said the video, “Voices of Fort Randolph,” is currently available on YouTube. Produced mainly for classroom use due to the elimination of field trip visits due to COVID-19, the video features five notable “voices” from the past, and their perspectives of the happenings that occurred, interwoven with a family’s tour of the fort.

Cassady said families with school age children should consider viewing the video prior to visiting and then coming to the walk to “meet” Chief Cornstalk, Captain McKee, Captain Hall, Nonhelema, and Blackfish in person.

The community is encouraged to visit, even though the battle reenactment is not being held.

“Last year we had to cancel everything, which was very disappointing,” Cassady said. “So, this year we are excited to offer this alternate event, even if it is a bit limited. Hopefully, next year we will be operating back at our full capacity.”

Fort Randolph will open for the summer beginning May 28 through Sept. 5. The fort will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The fort is located within Krodel Park in Point Pleasant

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured is a scene from a past Siege of Fort Randolph during the outdoor drama. In this portion, of the drama muskets are being fired by the colonials. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_SOFR2-1-.jpg Pictured is a scene from a past Siege of Fort Randolph during the outdoor drama. In this portion, of the drama muskets are being fired by the colonials. File Photos

Commemorating Siege of Fort Randolph