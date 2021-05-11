Mason County teens win pageant titles

PARKERSBURG — Three Mason County teens were crowned with pageant titles at the Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival in Parkersburg last month.

Delaney Roberts, an eighth grade student at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, was crowned the 2021 Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival (MOVMCF) Regnant Queen.

“This title of Regnant Queen is one that is given to a previous title holder who went above and beyond to represent the festival during her reign,” Roberts said. “This was especially hard during the year of COVID and with so many things being limited, postponed, or cancelled. I had to be creative in my representation of both the pageant and festival. … I feel proud of the work that I have done and look forward to another year of pushing myself to be better than the day before, increasing my community service, and representing the Multi-Cultural Festival.”

In 2020, Roberts held the MOVMCF Teen title.

Lillian Bowles, a ninth grade student at Wahama High School was crowned the 2021 MOVMCF Teen

With her 2021 title, Bowles said she wants “to show everyone what multicultural diversity means.”

“I want to travel with the crown and my title and promote multicultural diversity,” Bowles said.

Reghan Cossin, a seventh grade student from Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, was crowned the 2021 MOVMCF Ambassador.

“I was thrilled to be crowned the MOVMCF Ambassador,” Cossin said. “Knowing the judges and committee felt that I represent what the festival is and stands for is an amazing feeling.”

Cossin said she is passionate about learning different cultures.

“I think it’s really important to to be exposed to cultures that are different from our own,” Cossin said. “And, I plan to use my social media accounts, as well as talking to people in person when I’m able, to share facts and information, in hopes of educating others.”

The MOVMCF is an annual festival held in Parkersburg, typically for three days. On the festival’s Facebook page, it was announced the three-day festival will not be held this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The post states the committee is looking for a plan for an early-September concert.

The festival’s mission is to encourage “the appreciation and recognition of community diversity through entertainment, cuisine, education and artistic expression of all cultures.”

Pictured from left are Lillian Bowles, Delaney Roberts and Reghan Cossin. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_pageant-winners.jpg Pictured from left are Lillian Bowles, Delaney Roberts and Reghan Cossin. Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

