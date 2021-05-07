The power of prayer… Observing National Day of Prayer

POINT PLEASANT — The 70th annual National Day of Prayer once again featured a local observance in Mason County which focused on this year’s theme taken from 2 Corinthians 3:17 “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

Honored at the event were Crosslight of Hope in Ashton and Joe Hammock.

Hammack, who has spent 50 years of preaching the gospel, was awarded the Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award. Crosslight of Hope, a non-profit which provides food, clothing and other needs to families in the southern end of Mason County was presented the Dwight and Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award, along with a $50 donation to the organization.

Both awards were presented by Denise Bonecutter, longtime member of the local National Day of Prayer committee, and emcee/organizer for the event. Bonecutter received a surprise honor as well for her commitment to the local observance. She was presented with a flag which flew over the state capitol in her honor, facilitated by former Delegate Jim Butler. She was also given a gift and proclamation from the City of Point Pleasant, presented by Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

“I am overwhelmed by the patriotic tribute that was given to me at the National Day of Prayer event,” Bonecutter said following the event. “I know that people went out of their way to present to me, both the city’s proclamation and the flag that flew in my honor over the State Capitol, I did not even know that was possible, it is a process with a fee and I am so moved.

“I am very blessed that God has allowed me the privilege to be able to do the things I do, it is humbling to be used by Him. Being able to come together as a community and pray openly to our Heavenly Father is a great encouragement of unity in the faith for believers in counties throughout our country, it is also scriptural, Hebrews 10:25.

“Personally, I have been active with Mason County’s NDP for the past 30 years, the first 18 years I serving on a committee with my friend, Alice Click, she taught me many things. Over the past 12 years as the coordinator I have learned to follow God’s leading. I pray and ask Him to lay on my heart the representatives that He would like to use, and then I pray and reach out to them. I try to stay focused on the overall goal of that day and then work hard to bring it all together. Also, it would never be successful if it wasn’t for my husband John, who has always done the sound and our faithful friends.

“I have purposed in my life to try and be an encouragement to others, and God has multiplied that back to me in a very unexpected and honoring way. You can’t out give God! He will always do abundantly above… even when you’re not looking for it.”

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings, who also gave the welcome, stated to the Register, “I was honored once again to give the opening remarks for the National Day of Prayer. On behalf of the citizens of our historic city I presented Denise Bonecutter with a Proclamation. For over 30 years she has volunteered and has been a faithful servant seeing that we celebrate this National Day of Prayer each year here in our city. This was truly a gathering of God’s love, life and liberty, for all mankind and to pray anywhere at any time.”

Also speaking, singing and praying at this week’s event:

Larry Pyles, Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry; Mayor Brian Billings, member of Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant; Kidz Choir, Behr, Berklee, Beyler, Dawson, Hali and Lyndee.

Prayer representatives praying on specific topics and concerns were: Government – Pastor Jonathan Pinson, Pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant; Military – Rev. David Grigsby, Pastor at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry; Media – Lew Nazarewyez, member and trustee of Fairview Bible Church in Gibbstown; Business – Bryan Wilson, attendee of Point of Faith Church. Church – Rev. Bob Wiseman, preacher for over 36 years; Pro-life – Rev. Bo Burgess, Senior Pastor of Jordan Baptist Church in Gallipolis Ferry; Family – Lura Casto, member of Creston Church in Mt. Alto; and Education – Bonecutter.

Observing National Day of Prayer

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

