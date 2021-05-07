V.F.W. Post 9926 recognizes award winners

MASON — The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason held it’s annual Loyalty Day dinner recently, where a number of award winners were recognized.

Those who were presented awards were the post teacher, EMT, and firefighter of the year, as well as winners of student V.F.W. contests.

Ammie Jordan was given the Teacher of the Year Award. She is a first grade instructor at New Haven Elementary School.

Presented the EMT of the Year award was Jessica Thorp. She serves with the Mason County Emergency Medical Services.

The Firefighter of the Year winner was William Bird, a member of the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department. Due to illness, Fire Chief Stephen Duncan accepted Bird’s award.

Emma Northup, daughter of Nick and Kira Northup, was the recipient of the Patriots Pen essay contest award. She is an eighth grader at Wahama High School.

Winner of the Voice of Democracy audio essay contest was Adriana Sayre. The daughter of Kurt and Donita Sayre, she is also a student at Wahama High School.

Guest speaker for the dinner was Robert Schmoll, pharmacist and former Army-trained mechanic and Army National Guard captain.

Schmoll told the students attending to choose a profession that they will enjoy doing, and not only base their decisions on going to college. He said there are several choices for education, including trade schools, apprenticeships, and the military.

“If you enjoy doing it, it isn’t work,” he said.

Schmoll also spoke on the many military heroes who have hailed from West Virginia and Ohio. He said there is a lot of history here.

A number of awards were presented within the post and auxiliary, including a watch that was given to outgoing Commander Ray Varian by Emcee Bob Caruthers. The incoming commander was introduced as Ronie Wheeler.

Also announced during the dinner was a second post Teacher of the Year, Johnathan Bonecutter, who went on to win the national award. He was recognized by Varian at a recent Mason County Board of Education meeting.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Awards were presented at the Loyalty Day dinner recently by Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 Commander Ray Varian, pictured in back. Winners were, from left, Firefighter of the Year William Bird, represented by Fire Chief Stephen Duncan; Jessica Thorp, EMT of the Year; and Ammie Jordan, Teacher of the Year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.7-Loy-1.jpg Awards were presented at the Loyalty Day dinner recently by Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 Commander Ray Varian, pictured in back. Winners were, from left, Firefighter of the Year William Bird, represented by Fire Chief Stephen Duncan; Jessica Thorp, EMT of the Year; and Ammie Jordan, Teacher of the Year. Student contest winners were recognized at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason Loyalty Day dinner recently. Pictured with Commander Ray Varian are Emma Northup, left, winner of the Patriots Pen award, and Adriana Sayre, right, Voice of Democracy award winner. Both are students at Wahama High School. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.7-Loy-2.jpg Student contest winners were recognized at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason Loyalty Day dinner recently. Pictured with Commander Ray Varian are Emma Northup, left, winner of the Patriots Pen award, and Adriana Sayre, right, Voice of Democracy award winner. Both are students at Wahama High School. Bird https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.7-Baird.jpg Bird https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-4.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

