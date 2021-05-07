PPJ/SHS students win statewide PSA contest

CHARLESTON — Three high school seniors attending Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School recently won first place in the eighth annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement (PSA) contest.

Over 150 students attending 14 schools submitted 28 entries to West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s (WVABCA) PSA contest to prevent underage drinking.

According to a news release from WVABCA, this week, the agency presented the school $5,000, with students and the faculty leader also receiving individual Certificates of Recognition from Gov. Jim Justice. In addition, the winners each received an Apple Airpod.

The NO School Spirits PSA contest is funding by State Farm®, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The PPJ/SHS PSA is currently airing on television and radio stations across the state and is available for viewing on the WVABCA Facebook page.

“Programs that prevent underage drinking can save lives and including our youth in this prevention work is important to achieving a meaningful and positive impact,” WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooten said.

Information provided by WVABCA.