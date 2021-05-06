‘Tour of Hope’ ride planned for Point

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is planning a bicycle ride to raise awareness in Point Pleasant.

Patrick Leggett, co-chair of the Point Pleasant “Tour of Hope” ride, said the state chapter of AFSP is using the event to raise awareness of suicide and as a fundraiser for AFSP efforts.

Leggett said the bicycle ride is being tentatively planned for mid-to-late July. Leggett said the Tour of Hope is a new event for the state chapter.

The Tour of Hope planning committee will be meeting on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Pavilion in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be practiced. The planning meeting and all AFSP West Virginia Chapter events are open to the public, Leggett said.

The state chapter of AFSP has other events throughout the state to raise awareness, including “hike for hope” later this month. The chapter’s website also has resources about suicide and prevention programs.

More information will be available at Tuesday’s meeting or at afsp.org/chapter/west-virginia

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-2.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.