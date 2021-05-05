7 new COVID-19 cases reported… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Seven additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mason and Meigs counties.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday by the Meigs County Health Department.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,350 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, one less than Tuesday.

ODH has reported a total of 48 deaths, 145 hospitalizations, and 2,257 presumed recovered individuals as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,350 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 303 cases (2 additional cases, 2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 385 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (2 less cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 336 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 352 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (1 less case, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 205 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 158 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 and one additional probable case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are currently 13 active cases and 1,494 total cases (1,336 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,445 recovered cases (three new), and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,494 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 56 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 215 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 217 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 223 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 211 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Future updates will be provided on Monday and Friday each week.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,290 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,961 second doses for a total of 4,251 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,389 were Moderna, 1,768 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,992 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, five more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,940 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR currently reports 36 total COVID-19 related deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 186 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 339 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 3 new cases)

30-39 — 320 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 281 cases (plus 11 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 285 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new case)

60-69 — 254 cases (plus 5 probable cases)

70-plus — 231 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 1 new case)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.00 on Monday with a 1.06 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,450 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,561), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,078,734 cases. There were 145 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 121) and 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 155.6 on Thursday. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,757,887 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 40.70 percent of the population. A total of 3,940,504 people, 33.71 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 154,956 cases with 2,707 deaths. There was an increase of 405 cases from Tuesday and 12 new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.69 percent. There are 7,199 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 791,825 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 653,048 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

