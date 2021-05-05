Black Knight Revue to return this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — Nearly 14 months after canceling the 2020 Black Knight Revue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 show will go on this weekend.

The Black Knight Revue will begin Friday in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, said band director Ben Loudin. The show times will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The 2020 Black Knight Revue was supposed to be the 50th anniversary show. Loudin said the title of the 2021 show will be “50th Gold Anniversary: Version 2.0.”

“Last year after two school performances, the show was cut short by the COVID-19 shutdown,” Loudin said. “That was such a great show that I have decided that much of this year’s show will be the same, especially given the fact that we were not able to have any public performances in 2020.”

Loudin said COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the arts, including canceling shows and shortening the marching band season. Loudin said the band’s holiday performances were all shutdown and concert band was reduced to small groups.

“When the governor announced at the end of March that indoor live performances were allowed to resume, I was excited,” Loudin said. “This will give the band students something that they have not had all year — something normal.”

Loudin said there will be various safety precautions taken for the show, including required facial coverings for the audience, groups maintaining social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the facility also, Loudin said.

The show’s audio will be broadcast in the school parking lot for the at-risk population and those not comfortable being in the auditorium. Loudin said people will be able to listen to the performance through their car radios.

Adult ticket prices are $7 and student prices are $5. At Saturday’s matinee show at 1 p.m., there will be a senior discount for those ages 60 and over for $5.

Over 50 years of performances

