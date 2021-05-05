New Haven working to reopen swimming pool

NEW HAVEN — A leaking swimming pool, but a promise it will open for the season, continued to be a topic of the New Haven Town Council at the most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Steve Carpenter, Colton McKinney and Roy Dale Grimm. Councilwoman Jessica Rickard was absent.

Council members have vowed in past meetings that the municipal pool will open this year, even though there has been an ongoing problem with the pool losing water. Supervisor Buzzy Duncan said during the meeting that the pool house has been completely replumbed.

It was also announced that the town was advised to leave the caulking in the area where the pool previously leaked, but paint the entire pool surface with a rubber paint costing $140 per gallon. The administration will seek grants to pay for the 30 gallons needed, with the town to provide the labor.

A recent question to the council regarding if a town right-of-way exists in the Twin Cedars housing addition was somewhat clarified during the meeting.

The mayor presented a letter from Mason County Assessor Aimee Duncan, who wrote that upon review, no deed granting a right-of-way could be found. She said, however, a more recent survey map does make reference to a street labeled Cherry Road.

“This particular survey seems to contradict the registered maps of record for the Town of New Haven, which show Cherry Street ending at the intersection of Sycamore Lane,” Duncan wrote.

In other action, the council:

Discussed whether to upgrade the park restrooms or rent portable toilets for the summer, with no action taken;

Announced spring cleanup for May 6 with a $10 minimum to $25 per pickup truck load;

Stated the new lift station on Haven Heights should be operational this month;

Agreed to purchase two window air conditioners for the town hall;

Heard a report that Serevicz will take a video of the trees hanging over the road around the rocks and take it to Charleston;

Agreed to purchase additional “slow, children playing” signs;

Decided to see if the town already has a lien on a specific abandoned property;

Heard from the mayor that he will attend the May 20 meeting of the Hartford council regarding when Hartford will begin using the new water system;

Voted to purchase a new deck for a riding mower at a cost of $1,700;

Agreed to begin considering the applications received for a police officer; and,

Voted to donate $100 to the Wahama Golf Team for a tournament.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-1.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.