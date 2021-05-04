Grand jury hands down indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The grand jury met this week returning multiple indictments.

According to the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins, the following persons indicted by the May term of the grand jury are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County at 9 a.m., Thursday, May 6.

The indictment list as released by the prosecutor’s office is as follows:

Alec B. Morrow, 22, Point Pleasant, possession of weapon on school property; brandishing.

Trenton K. Tolliver, 39, Point Pleasant, DUI; obstruction.

Brent D. Kapp, 33, Hartford, malicious wounding.

Gabriel J. Scott, 43, Point Pleasant, attempted murder; malicious wounding/assault.

Jacob J. Baldwin, 39, Letart, wanton endangerment.

Gage R. Hankla, 22, Mason, wanton endangerment.

Brandon A. Smith, 30, Milton, murder 1st (two counts); attempted.

Corey A. Turner, 32, Barboursville, accessory to murder.

Dustin L. Lyons, 32, Milton, accessory to murder.

Doris Deal, 77, Point Pleasant, financial exploitation of elderly; fraudulent scheme (this was noted as a direct indictment).

Cameron B. Mccoy, 22, Point Pleasant, possession/distribution of meth; possession/distribution of fentanyl.

Kenneth A. Greenlee, 31, Point Pleasant, child neglect resulting in injuries; child neglect creating a serious risk of injury (11 counts); possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Howard H. Stoffel, III, 44, Wellston, Ohio, sexual assault of an incarcerated person.

Russ A. Davis, 60, Mount Alto, failure to register as sex offender subsequent offense.

Information provided by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756.jpg