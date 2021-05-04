‘Teacher of the Year’ honored

MASON — A physical education teacher at Leon and Roosevelt elementary schools has been chosen as the National V.F.W. Teacher of the Year.

Johnathan Bonecutter was recently presented the award by Ray Varian, Commander of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, during a Mason County Board of Education meeting.

Varian said Bonecutter was first named the post winner, and as such received a red apple wall plaque, a certificate, and a $100 cash prize. The teacher went on to win the national award, and was given a certificate, crystal apple, and a $500 check.

In making the nomination, Varian said Bonecutter’s top priority is to enhance overall physical fitness for every student in his class. Described as an excellent role model and motivator for the children, he generated great participation from Leon’s students for a countywide mileage walking competition. Not only was it a great opportunity to improve health conditions, but it also taught students to set goals, work hard to accomplish or exceed goals, and generated an opportunity for students to contribute to their team, the nomination read.

As a teacher, Bonecutter implements and introduces lifelong physical activities that students can continue to participate in, such as archery, golf, and tennis. He also wrote and received a grant for a rock climbing wall at Leon Elementary.

As coach for the Point Pleasant High School Wrestling Team, Bonecutter’s accomplishments have included leading the program to six West Virginia state championships.

His nomination stated he works diligently for the advancement of students under his guidance, is committed to academic excellence and the well-being of his students, and is a devoted family man. Bonecutter’s awards were also cited at the recent V.F.W. Loyalty Day, held at the post in Mason.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Johnathan Bonecutter, left, a physical education teacher at Leon and Roosevelt elementary schools and coach of the Point Pleasant High School Wrestling team, has been named the National V.F.W. Teacher of the Year. He was presented the award at a recent board of education meeting by Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 Commander Ray Varian, also shown. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.5-John.jpg Johnathan Bonecutter, left, a physical education teacher at Leon and Roosevelt elementary schools and coach of the Point Pleasant High School Wrestling team, has been named the National V.F.W. Teacher of the Year. He was presented the award at a recent board of education meeting by Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 Commander Ray Varian, also shown. (Courtesy photo)

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.