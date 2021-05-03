National Day of Prayer set for Thursday

POINT PLEASANT — The 70th annual National Day of Prayer is set to take place on Thursday, May 6, at noon at the Mason County Courthouse in Point Pleasant.

Many in the community will be stepping up as prayer representatives, including Lura Casto, who will celebrate her 90th birthday in July. Casto is a member of Creston Church in Mt. Alto. Mason County’s National Day of Prayer coordinator Denise Bonecutter, said Casto “is a wonderful lady and has a huge family.” According to Bonecutter, Casto is the mother of five, grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 50 with two more on the way, and will soon be a great-great grandmother. Bonecutter said she hosts Christmas, Easter and other holidays at her house for the whole family.

The itinerary for Thursday’s event is as follows: National Anthem – Larry Pyles, Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry; Welcome – Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings, member of Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant; Pledge/Signing – Kidz Choir, Behr, Berklee, Beyler, Dawson, Hali and Lyndee.

Prayer representatives will then speak and pray on specific topics and concerns as follows: Government – Pastor Jonathan Pinson, Pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant; Military – Rev. David Grigsby, Pastor at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry; Media – Lew Nazarewyez, member and trustee of Fairview Bible Church in Gibbstown; Business – Bryan Wilson, attendee of Point of Faith Church. Larry Pyles will be performing songs before the second half of the prayer representatives. The rest of the prayer schedule is as follows: Church – Rev. Bob Wiseman, preacher for over 36 years; Pro-life – Rev. Bo Burgess, Senior Pastor of Jordan Baptist Church in Gallipolis Ferry; Family – Lura Casto, member of Creston Church in Mt. Alto; and Education – Denise Bonecutter.

The Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award recipient for 2021 will be announced on Thursday.

The Dwight and Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award 2021 recipient is Cross Light of Hope in Ashton.

If it is raining on Thursday at the time of the event, Mason County’s National Day of Prayer will be moved to the Point Pleasant Riverfront pavilion.

Information submitted by Denise Bonecutter, event coordinator.

The Lura Casto Family, including her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Courtesy photo