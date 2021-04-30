Commissioners approve PSD expansion projects and honors PPHS wrestling champs

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission approved projects and funding for the Public Service District (PSD) and honored the Point Pleasant High School Wrestling Team at its most recent meeting.

Brent Clark with the Mason County PSD presented a list of projects the district would like to complete to provide water to residents of the county who are not currently able to have PSD water services. The funding for the projects will come from the American Rescue Plan recently passed by the federal government.

These approved projects are Route 817 (a portion of old Route 35) water extension, Flatfoot Road water extension, Duncan Creek, Moore’s Church, Foglesong Road tie-in and Ambrosia Road tie-in. The projects will cost the county approximately $1.5 million of the American Rescue Plan funding.

Clark said the projects can be done simultaneously and there is not a particular order right now.

During the meeting, commissioners recognized the Point Pleasant High School Wrestling Team for winning the state championships this month. The team was presented with a resolution and the commissioners named Wednesday, May 5 as “Point Pleasant Big Blacks Wrestling Championship Day.”

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Office of Emergency Services, requested David Runyon and Jessica Roush as part-time new hires. Commissioners unanimously approved the hires.

Commissioners also approved two new hires for the sheriff’s department, as presented by County Clerk Diana Cromley. These hires were Cody Swisher and Brady Adkins.

Commissioners discussed the 4-H camp with County Administrator John Gerlach. Testing on the septic system will be completed soon, Gerlach said. Gerlach also said some work in the kitchen will be completed.

Commissioners Sam Nibert, Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle were present at the meeting.

The next Mason County Commissioners meeting is set for May 13 at 4 p.m.

