Six new COVID-19 cases reported… Latest stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Two additional COVID-19 cases and one additional hospitalization were reported in Gallia County on Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,341 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, two more than on Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 47 deaths, 145 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,264 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,341 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 301 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 2 total hospitalizations)

20-29 — 384 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 335 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 351 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 15 active cases and 1,485 total cases (1,330 confirmed, 155 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,433 recovered cases, and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,485 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 56 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 214 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 215 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 219 cases (8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 210 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 155 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,290 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,961 second doses for a total of 4,251 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,389 were Moderna, 1,768 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,972 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, four more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,920 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 185 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 332 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 316 cases (plus 11 probable cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 279 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 284 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 252 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 229 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 37 deaths, 1 new case)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.93 on Thursday with a 1.10 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,786 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,770), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,070,771 cases. There were 127 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 116) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 155.6 on Thursday, down from 183.6 last week.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,658,250 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 39.85 percent of the population. A total of 3,715,333 people, 31.78 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 152,733 cases with 2,674 deaths. There was an increase of 432 cases from Wednesday and one new death. DHHR reports a total of 2,705,821 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.16 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.43 percent. There are 7,153 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 707,329 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 576,679 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

