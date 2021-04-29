Board of Ed. approves personnel, agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

During the meeting, board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings and Meagan Bonecutter were present.

The board approved Andrew Blain and David Bowers as approved drivers for the 2020/21 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles.

The following policies were approved by the board: Policy #2230.01-Program of Study Middle School Education; Policy #2270-Religion in the Curriculum; and Policy #5611-Discipline-Student Due Process Rights.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following items: grant Family Medical leave for Jodie Page, Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; accept the resignation of Karyn Bennett, 4th Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective June 1, 2021; accept the resignation of Pamela Jarvis, Kindergarten Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective June 30, 2021, due to retirement; and the employment of Madeline Hill, Social Worker, (pending licensure), Central Office Itinerant, effective 2021/22 school year.

The board approved the following Professional Probationary Contract Renewals for the 2021/22 school year: John Bond, Matthew Bradley, Morgan Clark, Melissa Farmer, Edmond Fry, Kim Garrett, Robert Grady, William Hicks, Emily Hoffman Casto, Tirza Kay, Susan Krichbaum, John Lambert, Helen Lanier, Donald Linger, Stephen Pritchard, Haley Tate, Tiffany Thorn, Kelsey McDaniel, Clarissa Alabi-Isama, Scarlett Enos, Jennifer Marcum, Jennifer Bartee, Amanda Moles, Lauren Ott, John Polcyn, Steve Durbin, Nolan Pierce, Kathleen Ridgeway, Soni Roush, Jennifer Leighton, Brittany Dowdy, Lauren Wamsley, Amy Miller, Amber Maricano.

The board approved the following Professional Continuing Contracts for the 2021/22 school year: Ethan Bartlett, Patty Blake, Diane Bossie, David Bowers, Katie Burns, John Carlisle, Chrystalle Doyle, Jennifer Errett, Kara Fetty, Matthew Fields, Christina Golden, Kyle Green, Jordan Hall, Cassandra Heib, Abby Hull, Richard Johnson, Stephanie Killingsworth, Jil Martin, Donna McCoy, Brooke Neal, Chris O’Dell, Charlotte Oshel, Jodie Page, Logan Raynes, Lisa Riddle, Amanda Tarbett, James Toth.

In service personnel matters, the board approved the following Service Personnel Probationary Contract Renewals for 2021/22 school year: Ray Robinson, Maia Endicott, Tim Davis, Jacqueline Connolly, Dana Rodgers, Margaret Selman, Sheila Patterson, Vicky McComas, Amber Lloyd, Susan Rimmey, Gary Foley, Will Hart, Jerry Deweese, Mildred McMunn, Laura Beatte-Hall, Kristal Smith, Suann Watterson, Katie Zellmer, April Matherly, Amber Mayes, Monica Baker, Tamantha Mash.

The board approved the following Service Personnel Continuing Contracts for the 2021/22 school year: William Saunders, Joseph Thomas, Angela Eddy, Michael Robinson, David Gardner, Peggy Johnson, Larry Keyser, Justin Litchfield, Ernest Bryant, Josh Selman.

In extra-curricular personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Jayna Lowery, Girls Jr High Basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective April 12, 2021; the resignation of Matt Fields, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective April 15, 2021; the Continuing Contracts for the following Hannan Jr/Sr High Coaches for the 2021/22 school year: Kelly Thomas-Head Varsity Football, Tim Maloney-Jr High Head Football, Timothy Maloney-Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball, John Lambert-Jr High Boys Basketball, Kellie Thomas-Head Varsity Girls Basketball, Timothy Maloney-Jr High Head Baseball, Mike Wallace-Head Varsity Track, Kellie Thomas-Assistant Varsity Track, Jayna Lowery-Jr High Head Track, Margaret Cade-Jr High Head Cheerleading 1st & 2nd Half, Brianne Solomon-Dance; the Continuing Contracts for the following Coaches at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School for the 2021/22 school year: David Darst-Head Varsity Football, David Withrow-Assistant Varsity Football, Terry Rollins-Assistant Varsity Football, Matt Cottrill-Assistant Varsity Football, James Higginbotham-Assistant Varsity Football, Daniel Tench-Jr Varsity Football, Chris O’Dell-Jr Varsity Football, James Jordan-Head Jr High Football, Kent Price-Jr High Football, Jeromy Williams-Head Varsity Boys Basketball, Cody Greathouse-Assistant Varsity JV Boys Basketball, Andrew Blain-Head Varsity Baseball, David Bowers-Assistant Varsity Baseball, Steve Richardson-Assistant Varsity/JV Head Baseball, James Higginbotham-Head Varsity Softball, Kent Price-Assistant Varsity Softball, Jennifer Wickline-Assistant Varsity JV Softball, Daniel Tench-Jr High Head Softball, John Bonecutter-Head Varsity Wrestling, Jedd Ott-Assistant Varsity Wrestling, David Bonecutter-Assistant Varsity/JV Wrestling, Robert Grady-Varsity Golf, Robert Grady-Jr High Golf, William Wood-Head Varsity Boys Soccer, Emily Kitchen-Girls Varsity Tennis, Carrie Burns-Jr High Head Tennis, Erin Smalley-Jr High Assistant Tennis, David Darst-Head Varsity Boys Track, William Wood-Assistant Varsity Boys Track, Morgan Clark-Jr High Volleyball, Matt Cottrill-Head Varsity Girls Track, Charla Martin-Head Varsity Cheerleading 1st & 2nd Half, Matt Cottrill-Assistant Varsity Cheerleading 2nd Half, Amanda Evick-Jr High Head Cheerleading 1st & 2nd Half, Heather Thompson-Jr High Assistant Cheerleading 1st & 2nd Half, Teresa Miller-Swimming, Ruth Sheets-Dance; the Continuing Contracts for the following Coaches at Wahama Jr/Sr High, for the 2021/22 school year: James Toth-Head Varsity Football, Jodie Roush-Assistant Varsity Football, Joseph Johnson-Jr High Head Football, Edmond Fry-Head Varsity Boys Basketball, Nolan Pierce-7th Grade Girls Basketball, William Hicks-Jr Varsity Baseball, Mike Wolfe-Assistant Varsity Softball, Jodie Roush-Assistant Varsity Wrestling, Nolan Pierce-Assistant Varsity Track; and the placement of John Cochran, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position.

In the finance matters, the board approved the following English/Language Arts textbook adoptions for the 2021/22 school year: K-5 HMH Textbooks plus supplemental Saxon program for grades K-2, at a cost of $581,238.81 (cost could increase if additional Teacher Materials are added or decrease if not all schools choose to use Saxon as a supplement); 6-12 McGraw Hill, Study Sync at the cost of $368,225 (cost could increase if additional teacher materials are needed). County Levy and Step 7 monies will be the funding sources.

The board approved the lowest submitted bid for the purchase of a Rational Combi Oven for Beale Elementary, to be purchased from C & T Design, in the amount of $31,131.20. A State Matching Grant Award for school year 2020/21 will be the funding source.

The board approved the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative, for Audiology Services, beginning July 1, 2021 thru June 30, 2022.

The board approved the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative, to provide Medicaid Billing beginning July 1, 2021 thru June 30, 2022.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $621,879.51 was approved.

The next Mason County Board of Education regular business meeting is scheduled for May 11 at 6 p.m.