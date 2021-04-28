Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported… Latest stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Meigs County on Wednesday, both in the 70-79 age range.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 10 additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia County on Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,339 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, the same as on Tuesday

ODH has reported a total of 47 deaths, 144 hospitalizations, and 2,263 presumed recovered individuals (five new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,339 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 384 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 335 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 350 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as part of Wednesday’s update.

There are currently 15 active cases and 1,485 total cases (1,330 confirmed, 155 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 39 deaths (two new), 1,433 recovered cases (two new), and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,485 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 56 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 214 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 215 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 219 cases (8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 210 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 155 cases (26 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 14 total deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,290 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,961 second doses for a total of 4,251 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,389 were Moderna, 1,768 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,968 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 10 more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,916 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 185 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new case)

20-29 — 331 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 3 new cases)

30-39 — 315 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 279 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 283 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 252 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 228 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 37 deaths, 6 new cases)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.93 on Monday with a 1.06 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,723 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,815), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,068,985 cases. There were 153 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 115) and 11 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,622,202 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 39.54 percent of the population. A total of 3,639,446 people, 31.14 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 152,301 cases with 2,662 deaths. There was an increase of 453 cases from Tuesday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,696,061 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.17 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.43 percent. There are 7,081 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 704,441 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 566,476 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_covid-20.jpg

Latest stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia