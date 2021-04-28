Gilbert announces plans to step down as president in July 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert on Wednesday announced that he will not seek an extension of his contract and will step down as president in July 2022.

In an e-mail message to students and employees, he said he had given the matter considerable thought and had decided to “define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University.”

He continued, “For a variety of personal and professional reasons, I have informed the Board of Governors that I will not seek an extension of my current contract and will be stepping down from my position effective July 15, 2022.

“I am announcing my decision now to give the board ample time to make plans to search for the next president.

“Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university.”

According to a news release provided by Marshall, Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall University in January 2016. Under his direction, the university has rapidly increased its national profile and research funding, and was given the prestigious “R2” research institution designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. He has also overseen the addition of multiple high-demand programs like biomedical engineering, aviation, physician assistant and specialty agriculture, as well as early assurance programs in the health professions.

Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said, “Dr. Gilbert has done an excellent job as our president. His decision to step down leaves big shoes to fill, but his thoughtful approach to the transition will make sure the we don’t lose any momentum as we search for our next president.”

The board meets tomorrow for its regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting.

Information provided by Marshall University.

