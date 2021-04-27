POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The return of Mayor’s Night Out at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant was recently announced by Mayor Brian Billings.

Mayor’s Night Out for summer of 2021 will begin on June 11 and continue through Aug. 27. During Mayor’s Night Out, local bands playing different genres will perform free concerts at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

The performances are from 8-10 p.m. on Friday evenings throughout the summer.

The concert schedule is as follows: June 11, Brent Patterson playing folk-rock, pop; June 18, Faith’s Promise playing gospel; June 25, Next Level playing 1970’s to present rock/dance; July 2, Cee Cee Miller playing country, rock and blues; July 9, Bunkhammer playing rock and blues; July 16, Terra Soul playing original, rock and blues; July 23, Covered by Love playing gospel; July 30, Paul Doeffinger; Aug. 6, Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country; Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles type of music and oldies.

There will be no entertainment on August 13, which is the week of the Mason County Fair.

The schedule of concerts asks attendees to “please follow COVID-10 guidelines.” Billings said all mandated guidelines subscribed by Gov. Jim Justice and the Mason County Health Department must be followed.

Mayor Billings credited Ida Herdman, utilities manager for the City of Point Pleasant, for her work in helping organize the concert schedule each year.

