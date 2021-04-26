Blessing boxes placed throughout county

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) and Prevention Coalition are installing blessing boxes throughout the county to provide foods and resources to families.

FRN member Bree Ramey said four of the boxes were installed by volunteers on Friday. These boxes are located at Beale Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Leon Elementary and Point Pleasant Intermediate School.

The blessing box program in Mason County is through Marshall University Joan C. Edward School of Medicine with a grant from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. According to the press release from Marshall University, the boxes will contain non-perishable food items, basic toiletries and baby supplies.

As previously reported by the Point Pleasant Register, at the last FRN meeting, Ramey said FRN is required to include educational materials on prevention resources in the blessing boxes.

Ramey said the next round of Blessing Boxes are scheduled to be put up mid-May at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant, Mason County Baby Pantry at Bellemead United Methodist Church and other locations.

Ramey said FRN are looking for sponsors for the box and volunteers to help. For information, contact Ramey at (740) 339-0044.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

