Board of Ed. approves superintendent contract

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday morning for two special meetings, one of which was to approve the new superintendent’s contract.

The board of education entered into an executive session during the special superintendent position meeting. Upon returning, they approved the negotiated contract with Dr. Keith Burdette for a two-year term beginning July 1. Burdette’s first-year salary will be $132,500 and the second year will be a salary of $135,000, ending on June 30, 2023. The contract was approved unanimously.

Executive Secretary Tammy Matheny said the board is going to introduce Burdette, who is currently the assistant superintendent in Jackson County, at the next regular business meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

The second special meeting was a statutory business meeting to approve the schedule of proposed levy rates for the 2022 fiscal year. The board unanimously approved the schedule as approved by the state auditor.

During the meeting, board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Ashley Cossin, Meagan Bonecutter and Jared Billings were in attendance.