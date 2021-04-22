Mason reports five new cases… Latest COVID-19 stats for area

OHIO VALLEY — Five cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area on Thursday — all of them in Mason County.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia County by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Meigs County typically updates local statistics Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,333 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, the same as the previous day’s report.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 144 hospitalizations (1 new), and 2,253 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,333 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 381 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 334 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 349 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations (1 new), 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators as of last week.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 12 active cases and 1,468 total cases (1,314 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020 as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,419 recovered cases, and 82 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,468 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 136 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 210 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 213 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 217 cases (7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 209 cases (21 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 154 cases (26 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,257 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,910 second doses for a total of 4,166 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,364 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators as of last week.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,942 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, five more than Wednesday . Of those, 1,890 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 184 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 new cases)

20-29 — 325 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 313 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 275 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 281 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 247 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 222 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 4.31 on Thursday with a 0.77 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,724 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,908), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,060,119 cases. There were 123 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 108) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,487,779 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 38.39 percent of the population. A total of 3,304,000 people, 28.27 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 150,288 cases with 2,808 deaths. There was an increase of 826 cases from Wednesday and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,643,797 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.19 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.04 percent. There are 7,324 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 690,057 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 529,085 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

