Commission meets for annual levy vote

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon, where they approved levy rates for the auditor as required by law each year.

County Administrator John Gerlach presented a currently levy order and a current excess levy order for the Office of Emergency services to the commissioners. Gerlach said he had an approval letter from the auditor’s office to enable the commission to approve the rates at the meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved the ledger rates and signed the papers to have them sent to the auditor’s office.

County Clerk Diana Cromley was present at the commission meeting and had no items needed for approval or review.

Commissioners Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle mentioned the wrestlers from Point Pleasant High School and Wahama High School headed to the state championships this weekend and wished them luck in the competitions. More on the state championships in upcoming editions of the Register.

Commissioners Handley and Doolittle were in attendance at the meeting. Commission President Sam Nibert was not present at the meeting on Tuesday.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is set for Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m.

