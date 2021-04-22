Mason Council reports park upgrades ongoing

MASON — Upgrades to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park are ongoing, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Steve Ohlinger.

The mayor said the stage at the park has been braced, and a new floor added. A vinyl fence has been purchased at Lowe’s and will be installed behind the stage in mid-June. The cost of the project so far is approximately $8,200. The stage will also be painted and a new basketball rim and backboard installed nearby.

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to enter into a contract with Lauryn Lane Gardens to tap into the municipal sewer system. The owners will be responsible for the lines, grinder pump and maintenance. The line for the new 36-unit apartment complex for the elderly will travel up Jenna Lane, and will be located near Dollar General Store, Dennis said.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to not include the annual $300 funding in the budget for the Mason County Health Department;

Approved municipal election poll workers as Kathy VanMeter, Ron Heath, Judy Clay, Paul Nollge, and alternate Kim Faulk;

Agreed to pay Stephen Duncan $150 to test the fire hydrants for the ISO rating;

Approved a building permit for Rick Mitchell for new siding;

Reminded residents of Spring clean-up May 3-7;

Agreed to open a new checking account for the American Rescue Plan funding;

Approved the laying of the levy at 9.62 percent;

Agreed to purchase a new bunny suit for Easter at a cost of $150;

Approved repairs to the line jetter at a cost of $12,800; and,

Set May meetings for the 6th and 20th at 6:30 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.