‘Make It Shine Day’ Saturday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Plans for cleaning and painting at the town park were discussed when the New Haven Town Council met recently.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Steve Carpenter, Jessica Rickard, and Roy Dale Grimm.

According to Benson, some teachers from New Haven Elementary School are planning a “Make It Shine Day” on April 24 at the park. Volunteers will be picking up limbs and debris, and asked council for a list of items they could work on.

The teachers added if the town would purchase the paint, they would paint the exterior of the restrooms. The council agreed.

Council members also agreed to begin charging schools for use of the community center for things such as sports practices. The fee will be $30 for one to two nights, and $45 for three to four nights.

In other action, the council:

Approved promoting Kelly Gilland to the position of office manager with a 50-cent per hour pay increase;

Approved the laying of the levy for the upcoming fiscal year;

Agreed to purchase a sign for $100 for the Wahama Hall of Fame Golf Tournament;

Agreed to proclaim May 4 as “Bill McFarland Day” in honor of his 100th birthday;

Hired Charles Estep as a full-time employee at a rate of $10 per hour; and,

Agreed to reimburse Paige Gerlach $130 for gravel she purchased to place in the roadway, with the town agreeing to fix the road permanently as soon as possible.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

