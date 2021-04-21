FRN discusses food truck, annual events

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed upcoming, annual family events.

FRN Director Greg Fowler said the Facing Hunger Food Bank truck will be in Mason on Thursday, April 22, at 10 a.m. The truck will return to Mason County on May 27 at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant.

Fowler said he wants to get FRN “back into business” after the pandemic has delayed many events. On May 4 at Point Pleasant High School, FRN will be conducting a Teen Institute event to make students aware of resources available after they are finished with high school. These programs help them to get a diploma and find a job after school.

FRN members Bree Ramey and Katie Garden spoke about the Career Connections mentoring event on June 2. The topic of the mentoring will be professionalism to help participants get a job or stay at their current job.

Fowler said the annual fishing rodeo is planned for Saturday, June 12 at Krodel Park. The fishing rodeo is always on the state’s free fishing day. Fowler said the event will be conducted as “normal.”

Ramey said FRN will install eight blessing boxes throughout the county soon. Some of them will be installed on Friday. Ramey said the boxes have sponsors to keep them stocked, but the grant for the boxes requires FRN to provide prevention materials in the blessing boxes.

Ramey said the first Teen Court case of the year was held earlier this month and dealt with tobacco.

The Mason County Baby Pantry will be open on the first Saturdays in May and June. The pantry will continue to be open on the second and third Thursdays of each month. The annual community baby show will be June 10 at Krodel Park from 5-6:30 p.m.

During Fowler’s update to the organization, he said the prevention coalition purchased 10 vape detectors to be placed in the county high schools.

The next meeting of the Mason County FRN is set for May 18 at 3 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.