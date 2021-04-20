Drug take back event planned for Saturday

OHIO VALLEY — Local drug take back events are planned, in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

According to the DEA, “The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.”

Locally, a drug take back event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, 41861 Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy, as a collaborative effort between Holzer Health System, Meigs County Prevention Coalition and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

In Gallia County, the drug take back event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Holzer Center for Cancer Care parking area, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. The event is a collaborative effort between Holzer Health System, Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Items accepted at both locations include unused or outdated prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and sharps.

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, stated the website dedicated to the event.

“According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet,” stated the DEA information on drug take back day.

During a take back event in October 2020 (the spring event was not held nationally), there were 4,587 collection sites nationwide, with 985,392 pounds of materials collected.

For more information on the local events call 740-446-5901.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

